Trending News: Healthcare Gamification Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2020-2027

The healthcare gamification market share is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by generating a revenue of $47,281.5 Million by 2026.

Gamification includes applying the techniques used in game, mechanics of game, and game style in non-gaming applications to engage the audience and make the dull task into more fun and engaging. Basically it is an application of elements in video games, which helps to solve the everyday problem and enables the user to change the behavior, develop skills and enable innovation in health care. The goal of the gamification is to change the behavior of the patient. The increase in the wearables and health & wellness app with gamification is the strong sign that the people are liking it.

The increase in the usage of digitalization and the technology adoption are expected to drive the healthcare gamification market. Many companies are using the digital platform for the people to check their health data. For instance, Pokémon go helped the players to increase the step count of the user, consciously or unconsciously which helps in making them fit without knowing them. By the use of such application, it provides offers and rewards to keep self-motivated and keep a check on their health. So, digitalization and adoption of such technologies is predicted to upsurge the market.

Improper use of these games and training programs is considered to be the biggest restrains for market. These gamifications are programmed in such a way that it can help to attain the objective. But these gamifications are used only for fun purpose and once the desire is being fulfilled then they lose interest on these devices and applications which can hamper the growth of the market in the forecast year.

Casual game is held the largest market share of 42% in the type segment. Causal game is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 by generating a revenue of $17,541.5 million by 2026. Casual games are usually build to monitor the user’s behavior and provide necessary therapy.

Prevention accounted for the highest growth rate in the application segment. Rise in the fitness enthusiast with the availability of several app and devices is expected to drive the market for prevention. Prevention application was $4,231.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $11,584.0 million by 2026.

Depending on the end use the market is segmented into consumer based and enterprise based. Enterprise based accounted for the highest growth rate of 15.7% over the forecast period, at $5,577.6 million in 2018. Due to the various benefits offered by the employer the employees are the participation in gamification events has grown considerably in the recent years.

Depending on the region the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and LAMEA. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 32.0% in 2018. Asia pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% by generating a revenue of $14,184.5 million by 2026. Due to the rise in the population and lesser medical facilities is expected to drive the market for this region.

Key competitors in the market are Mango Health, JawBone, Nike, Hubbub Health, EveryMove, Akili Interactive labs, Bunchball, Microsoft, Ayogo Health, and Fitbit among others. Mango health have developed a new gaming application which rewards patients with points every time they set reminder alerts for the medicine consumption.

