Trending News: Energy-based Cancer Treatment Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

The rising usage of energy-based treatment methods in cancer treatments is fueling the global energy-based cancer treatment market growth. The Asia Pacific region is likely to unlock rewarding opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Energy-based Cancer Treatment Market, by Treatment Type (Invasive, Non-invasive), Source of Energy (Proton Beam, X-Rays, Electron Beam, Gamma Rays), Application (Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The report claims that the global energy-based cancer treatment industry is projected to observe notable growth from 2019 to 2026. This research report offers comprehensive insights on the present condition and future outlook of the market. The report is an inclusive research study, delivering consistent market insights for new entrants, shareholders, established market players, investors, stakeholders, etc.

Key Segment Highlights of the Market:

The market is segmented based on type, application, source of energy, and region.

• Among type segment, the non-invasive treatment type sub-segment is expected to perceive substantial growth in the projected timeframe. This is mainly because of the efficiency of non-invasive treatment type of the energy-based cancer treatment in detecting the accurate position of the cancer cells and destroying them without harming healthy cells.

• Among application segment, the breast cancer application sub-segment is projected to witness extraordinary growth and grab a major share of the market share in the estimated period. This is mostly due to growing widespread use of energy-based cancer treatment systems for the treatment of breast cancer worldwide, as breast cancer is the most common cancer related disease amongst females.

• Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is estimated to experience speedy growth and bring in rewarding growth opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising cases of cancer disorders and increasing government programs on control of cancer disease and cancer awareness in the Asia-Pacific region in the region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, the growing cases of cancer disorders worldwide and rising usage of energy-based treatment methods in cancer treatments are the major factors boosting the global energy-based cancer treatment industry growth. In addition, rising government initiatives for cancer awareness and treatment is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in the developments in the cancer treatment methods are expected to create novel opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Top Players of the Industry

The key players of the global energy-based cancer treatment industry are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Accuray Incorporated, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, IBA Worldwide, Hitachi, Ltd., Isoray Inc., Elekta AB (pub), ProTom International, RANOR, Inc., and others.

Numerous winning business approaches and plans, including groundbreaking technological advances, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc., carried out by these players are aiding them in achieving a noteworthy position in the global market. For instance, in September 2020, EDAP TMS SA, a leading player in robotic energy-based therapies, have declared that it will host a major opinion leader (KOL) call on its two main commercial products, ExactVu™ and Focal One®.

In addition, the report provides several finer points about the leading players, such as annual performance, financial status, and product portfolio along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

