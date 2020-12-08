Trending News: Animal Parasiticides Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global animal parasiticide market forecast will be $7,082.2 million by 2026, rising from $5,096.0 million in 2018, and at 4.2% CAGR.

The significant animal parasiticide market drivers; are increasing the adoption of pet animal’s and awareness about the importance of parasiticide products to prevent zoonotic diseases. Increasing knowledge among the people about livestock and livestock healthcare, rising the concerns to control of zoonotic diseases in the animals and livestock is anticipated to lead the market growth in the future time. Additionally, increasing investments to develop improved parasiticide products for veterinary healthcare and rise in the expenditure on animal healthcare are further enhancing the animal parasiticide market growth in a positive manner. Parasiticide product cost and heavy R&D investments are projected to hamper the global animal parasiticide market. Animal parasiticide market advancements and rise in the government implementations to prevent the animal and livestock health are expected to generate major opportunities for the new entrants into the market in the coming years.

Ectoparasiticide type market will witness a significant growth and is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,678.5 million, at a 4.6% CAGR over projected period. The rise in the demand of ectoparasiticides type to prevent or control parasite insects in animals is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. Endectocides type dominated the global animal parasiticide market, it is registered for $2,293.2 million in 2018, and is projected to account for $3,109.1 million by the end of 2026. This is due to endectocides are major veterinary parasiticide that are used for the treatment of arthropods and nematodes insects affecting animals. Additionally, increase the use of endectocides to minimize parasites diversity is expected to drive the animal parasiticide market in the projected period.

The companion animals segment is expected to experience the substantial growth, it is estimated to register of $2,323.0 million, growing at a highest rate of 4.5% in the projected time frame. This is owing to the growing requirements from pet owners and veterinary centers to prevent or treat animals from the zoonotic diseases. Additionally, rise in the animal healthcare expenditure and number of pet owners are expected to enhance the animal parasiticide market over forecast timeframe. The farm animals segment has registered the highest animal parasiticide market share of 68.0% in 2018, and is estimated to generate revenue of $4,759.3 million, growing at 4.0% CAGR over projected period. This growth is attributed to high quantity requirement of parasiticides, due to huge quantity of farm animals present across the globe.

Asia-Pacific market is projected witness a noteworthy growth rate, it is projected to account for $ 1,614.8 million and at a CAGR of 4.7% in the projected time period, owing to upsurge in the adoption of animals, and increase in the product demand from the quality meat consumers across the region. Additionally, rising awareness about the importance of parasiticides to control the diseases will further drive the market growth in the coming years. North America market is accounted for the highest animal parasiticide market size of $1,885.5 million in 2018, it is estimated to register of $2,556.7 million and at a 3.9% CAGR, owing to rising interest of pet animals owning among the people.

Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Vetoquinol, Eli Lilly, Bayer AG Zoetis Inc., Sanofi, Merck Co., and Perrigo Company Plc, are some of the animal parasiticide market players. These manufacturers are accepting the key approaches such as product infections, collaboration and partnerships in order to rise their market size in the global animal parasiticide market. For example, in September 2019, Zoetis Inc. presented positive effectiveness of triple combination of parasiticide at American Heartworm Society Meeting, which is useful for preventing animals from heartworm disease and to control and treat of fleas, intestinal and ticks in dogs.

