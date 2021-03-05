Trending News 2021: System Integrator Market is Expected to Reach USD 11,843.51 Million by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in System Integrator Market report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and System Integrator industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, System Integrator Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global System Integrator Market for retail and consumer goods is forecast to grow at 12.3% with factors such retailers across the globe are streamlining workflows owing to need to optimize their business process as it provides transparency and visibility in the supply chain and also increasing use of internet of things (IOT) devices is acting as a driving factor for the growth of the global system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as U.S. China and Germany due to increasing use of digitalization technologies in the retail sector and consumer goods for the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

Retail automation has revolutionized the retail operations. Technological advancements have proliferated adoption of automation in retail industries. The benefits of automated retail have increased the awareness about automation in retail operations that help optimize inventory, purchase or sales services, and others, which are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Global System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Scope and Market Size

Global system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented on the basis of service type, technology, product type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of service type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into consulting services, application integration, and infrastructure integration. In 2020, infrastructure integration segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to register a significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing integration of digitalized solutions in the retail sector for improving operational efficiency.

On the basis of technology, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), human machine interface (HMI), product lifecycle management (PLM), safety automation system, programmable controller logic (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), advanced process control (APC) and operator training simulators (OTS). In 2020, product lifecycle management (PLM) is holding the largest market share and also expected to grow with significant rate in the forecast period due to the increasing demand in small and medium enterprises across various industry verticals to optimize the manufacturing cost is the prime factor fostering market growth.

On the basis of product type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into barcode & RFID, point of shelf, camera, electronic shelf labels and others. In 2020, barcode and RFID is dominating the global system integrator market for retail and consumer goods due to increasing demand for e-commerce industries and elimination of human errors is the key driving factor for the market.

On the basis of end user, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into retail and consumer goods. In 2020, retail industry is dominating the market due to growing sector of e-commerce industry.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions IBM Corporation, Accenture, Capgemini are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America system integrator market for retail and consumer goods and the market leaders are targeting the U.S, Canada and Mexico to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is becoming more competitive every year with companies such IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Microsoft they are the market leaders for containerized data center. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

Competitive Landscape and System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Market Share Analysis

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

The major players covered in the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Jitterbit, Logic, Magic Software Enterprises, HCL Technologies Limited, BTM Global, AISG, Sopra Steria, Dell Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Wipro Limited, Tyco, Cognizant, SADA, Inc., Atos SE and Tata Consultancy Services Limited among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

For instance,

In March 2019, Capgemini announced launch of Unified Commerce Solution for Grocery which is a new Salesforce Fullforce solution. Unified Commerce Solution was designed to help grocers capture loyalty by improving the ordering experience. Unified Commerce Solution for Grocery helps retailers to deliver their business goals and address the needs of the modern grocery customers. This has helped the company to enhance their product offerings.

In August 2020, BTM Global announced that Marshall Retail Group (MRG) is live with the Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service (POS) v18 in the cloud. This Xstore office cloud service acts as the central repository for all store transactions which allows cross-store returns and provides upstream systems necessary sales and transactional information.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

