Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Massive Growth in Worldwide with Top Companies: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Mallinckrodt plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals plc, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Depression is among the most common mental disorders worldwide, affecting approximately 6.7% of individuals in the U.S. alone, each year (Anxiety and Depression Association of America). This condition also creates a significant economic burden on the healthcare system. Patients diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression have failed two or more antidepressant therapies. Such patients present a critical therapeutic challenge to mental health as this patient group requires specialized TRD management.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market: Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2021-2028, the treatment-resistant depression market was valued at US$ 863.9 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach US$ 1,129.1 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of +3% from 2021 to 2028.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Mallinckrodt plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals plc, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lannett, Aurobindo Pharma, Wockhardt, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Global Treatment-Resistant Depression Market, By Drug Class:

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (Ssris)

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Tricyclic Antidepressant

Psychedelics And Others

Global Treatment-Resistant Depression Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

:- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

:- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

:- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

:- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

:- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What will the Treatment-Resistant Depression market size be in 2028? What are the key factors driving the global market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the market? What are the Treatment-Resistant Depression market opportunities and threats faced by the key players? What will be the growth rate in 2028? Which strategies are used by top players in the market?

