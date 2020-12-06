Treat yourself to this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S + Mi Band 4 Pack for less than € 200

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone that will stand out from the crowd and still meet all your needs? The Hitek team offers you this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S smartphone at the best price. At the same time, you will receive a discount on the included Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smart bracelet. You will receive a total of 38% discount on this package.

the offer at the best price-performance ratio

With Snapdragon 720G and 6GB of RAM, this device can do multiple tasks at once. Thanks to the great battery life, you can even play video games like Fortnite for long hours or even a whole day. This versatile smartphone that runs on a smooth Android device has a 6.67-inch LCD panel. This supports up to 2400 x 1080 bright pixels and has a particularly satisfactory colorimetry.

Released earlier this year, the Redmi Note 9S offers a good grip with a Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the back and protection for the screen on the front, all condensed into a successful design. In addition, thanks to its four sensors, it promises beautiful photos: 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 megapixels and its digital camera that adapts to all situations.

Regarding the connected Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4, you benefit from a high quality color screen on which you can follow various important information. This elegantly designed tool will be undeniably useful to you as it will keep you informed of your heart rate, physical activities, etc.

By buying this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S + Mi Band 4 package, you save 130 euros. In fact, the smartphone is normally marketed for 279 euros and the bracelet for 39 euros, while today you can buy both for only 199 euros. Also consider this package with an Amazon Echo Dot speaker and 2 Philips Hue E27 White bulbs, which is currently available at a very attractive price.

3 good reasons to succumb?

A very interesting price-performance ratio. A smartphone that stands out from the crowd with its power pack for complete equipment

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.