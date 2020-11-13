Treat yourself to this powerful Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 laptop at a reduced price

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 laptop is proof that electricity doesn’t have to be an exorbitant price. It is accessible to everyone and meets all kinds of needs. Whether for simple tasks or professional work, the Lenovo PC is your comfort and ease of use.

Laptop PC LENOVO IDEAPAD 3 15ADA05: Performance and speed at the rendezvous

This PC is undoubtedly the ideal companion in everyday life. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. A razor-sharp image on the screen is guaranteed. The processor model is the AMD Ryzen ™ 7-3700 U with 4 cores. The main memory is 8 GB and enables a smooth and optimal use of the computer.

In terms of storage, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 gaming PC has a capacity of 1 TB. The speed of the hard drive is 5400 rpm, which is quite considerable. This gives you plenty of time to save your files on your laptop. In addition, its large capacity enables the charging time to be reduced.

The operating system of the laptop is Windows 10. It is easy to use, starts the PC quickly and protects data better. In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 has a very fast 802.11 WLAN card. In addition, the PC can easily connect to a HotSpot or any wireless network. Thanks to the integrated Bluetooth, it can also be synchronized with any device. Thanks to the HDMI connection, you can also project your portable screen onto a television.

The currently commercially available Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 laptop costs only € 499.99 instead of the usual € 699.99. Don’t miss this opportunity! Also note that the WD 14TB external hard drive is currently available at a very low price!

3 reasons to crack on laptop LENOVO IDEAPAD 3 15ADA05

Performance savings price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.