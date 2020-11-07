Treat yourself to this package with 2 TP-Link HS110 sockets at a reduced price

It is not easy to control everything when there are multiple electronic devices available. When the most commonly used ones are sometimes overused without your knowledge, others are often forgotten or their use is not optimized. So you need a tool that synchronizes the controls on your devices and helps you keep things tidy.

Enjoy the best of connected objects

One of the greatest advantages of this technology is that it is environmentally friendly as it measures the energy consumption of your devices. In addition, it can be installed quickly and easily. With the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug you can actually control all connected devices remotely. You are supported by a voice assistant (you can choose between Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa).

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

The device has several classic functions such as:

Turn devices on and off, check their status, plan usage times, set timers, etc.

Thanks to these options, you can better manage the consumption of your devices. The designers of the product also thought of a bonus feature. This makes it possible to simulate a fictitious presence during an absence. So when you are not at home, TP-Link HS110 can manage all connected objects according to your instructions and keep your home “alive”.

The package with two TP-Link HS110 sockets is currently offered on Amazon at a reduced price of 26 euros or 13 euros per unit. The normal price is 44.80 euros, which is a nice 40% discount. Complete your shopping cart with this Philips The One 4K HDR LED TV and benefit from a 34% reduction.

3 good reasons to buy?

Easy installation. Simulated presence. Consumption measurement

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.