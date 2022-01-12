treat yourself to this monopoly in the colors of the manga

Are you a fan of manga and Japanese animation and love board games? So treat yourself to this great Monopoly My Hero Academia for your evenings with friends or family!

For manga fans

As one of the best-selling board games in the world, the famous Monopoly has often been refused to offer variations that pay homage to cult licenses of popular culture such as The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, The Legend of Zelda. Today we discover a new version: the Monopoly My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and is without a doubt one of the most popular current manga in the world. To recognize this, you just have to read the many top tweets that we offer you with each publication of a new chapter.

This Monopoly is not satisfied with a board in the colors of the manga, but also offers personalized characters. Immerse yourself in the world of My Hero Academia for several hours of games with your loved ones. There is no doubt that this officially licensed product will delight collectors.

The Monopoly My Hero Academia is priced from 37.34 euros. If you’re a pop culture fan, we also remind you that the PS5 game Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is currently on pre-order!

Three good reasons to fall for it

Officially licensed product A board in the colors of My Hero Academia. Personalized pawns

