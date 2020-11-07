Treat yourself to this Jabra Elite 85h multifunction headset

Being able to balance business with pleasure is a rare opportunity, and in most cases you will have to choose between the two. The Jabra Elite 85h headset takes this dilemma away by bringing these two options together. In addition to listening to your music, you can make calls and have your messages read aloud. These headphones adapt to you and your surroundings, not the other way around.

Separate yourself from the others and immerse yourself in your world!

Looking for a song online? With one click, you get what you want with the integrated voice control. The latter is linked to your virtual assistant. The on-ear headphones also have wireless noise-canceling headphones as well as 8 microphones that ensure call quality.

The multifunction headset is equipped with the SmartSound algorithm, which allows it to adapt to the sounds of your surroundings and apply your personalized audio. Get the kind of sound you want to hear with features like HearTrough and Smart Active Noise Cancellation. Equipped with a Bluetooth connection, the radio range is well over ten meters. The headphones can also be connected as standard using a USB-C cable and 3.5 mm jack plug.

The Jabra Elite 85h, as the name suggests, has a good battery life, up to 41 hours of music and calls. When the Smart Active Noise Cancellation function is activated, it takes approximately 36 hours. The ideal charging time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, but a quick charge of 15 minutes is sufficient for 5 hours. The helmet is strong and slightly dustproof.

The Jabra Elite headset is currently available for just € 217.99 instead of € 249.99. Hurry up and save € 32.00! To complete your devices, the 2IN1 HUAWEI TALKBAND B6 connected bracelet is available at a great price.

3 reasons to buy the Jabra Elite 85 h?

Performance autonomy economy

