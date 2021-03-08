Treat yourself to this 58-inch 4K LED TV for less than 500 euros

Previously, you were offered a LG TV with Nanocell technology and a QLED model from Samsung. If you’re looking for a good price compromise, here’s another Hisense model: the 58A7100F and a good discount.

Hisense 58A7100F: A 4K LED TV at an affordable price

The Hisense brand stood out from the competition thanks to a wide range of 4K TVs. The 58A7100F caught our attention as it is eligible for an instant discount of 100 euros.

It has a diagonal of 58 inches with a 4K UHD resolution (2160p or 2840 x 2160 pixels). It is also compatible with HDR technology (HDR10, HDR10 +, HDR HLG) for good picture quality.

As for the operating system, we’re on Vidaa, which is an operating system of the brand that gives you access to various SVOD services like Netflix or Prime Video. You can also control it remotely thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa via the Echo speakers.

The price had to count 599 euros, but currently it is only 499 euros with a bonus of 14.97 euros that can be used on your next orders.

3 good reasons for this

Large diagonal for the price Very interesting price-performance ratio HDR compatibility

