Treat yourself to the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC at a reduced price

Do you want to buy a versatile smartphone that is much better than what you have in your hand right now without spending too much? This Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC could be for you. Available at a reduced price of 13%, it could satisfy you beyond your expectations.

a versatile and high quality smartphone

Benefit from the latest technological contributions as much as you want with the POCO X3 series from the Xiaomi brand. This smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor and is designed to please both professionals and digital tools enthusiasts. The storage capacity of 64 GB and the ultra-soft 120 Hz screen guarantee an exceptional user experience. Thanks to an AI-enhanced 64 MP quad camera, you can record with this mobile device. A 20 MP punch-hole selfie camera can keep you happy even when taking self-portraits. You can only be overwhelmed.

In addition, the model has a 5160 mAh battery, which leads to an autonomy of several hours. You can use it without having to constantly charge it. In addition, it is no longer necessary to contact Google Pay for payment, as the POCO X3 is already equipped with NFC for this purpose. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with the MIUI 12, which includes the latest model of weather application, the constantly active display and Mi Light Cone animations.

While the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC normally sells for € 229.00, you can have it today for € 199.00. We remind you that the Realme X50 is also for sale.

