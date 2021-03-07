Treat yourself to the powerful Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-51 QY Gaming Laptop PC

A gaming computer offers more than just colored LEDs for a better design. A good gaming PC is a machine that combines performance, display quality and stylish design. A laptop PC is even better because you can take it with you for entertainment anytime, anywhere. The problem with this type of powerful potential, however, is the high price. This is where this offering comes in on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. At the time of writing, the price is less than 1,200 euros.

for an unrivaled gaming experience

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-51 QY is a high performance computer supported by a 3,560 mAh battery. It has a 15.6-inch screen to display your multimedia content as well as your video games. You thus have increased visual comfort, which is enhanced by a resolution in HD Brightview Full HD. For better image reproduction, this laptop has an Acer ComfyView LCD screen and an IPS panel. So you can expect images with flawless colors.

For a pleasant visual experience, the manufacturer has thought of integrating the Acer BluelightShield technology. The high refresh rate of the screen can reach 144 Hz and ensures high fluidity of the videos. This prevents the inconvenience caused by jerky images and eye strain. If necessary, you can comfortably enjoy your games for hours. In addition, the screen aspect ratio is 16: 9, combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, the perfect cocktail for gamers.

In these times when video conferencing is frequent, you should know that this laptop includes a webcam and microphone. You can use it to record videos with a maximum resolution of 1280 × 720 (HD). On the performance side, it runs on the basis of an Intel Core i5 10300H processor, the frequency of which varies between 2.5 GHz and 4.5 GHz. Plus, it works with a Windows 10 operating system. Add 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to that and you have this computer that can run any video game.

This Acer laptop has bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect to things without the hassle of wires. You can connect it to devices via Ethernet, USB, HDMI and jack socket. In terms of audio, it can produce a correct sound thanks to its two speakers (stereo). If you’re into the details, you know it has an AZERTY keyboard and a black color design. The portability is 2.3 kg with dimensions of 36.34 × 25.5 × 2.39 cm.

Don’t hesitate any longer, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-51 QY gaming laptop is currently priced at € 1,199.99. This price is very interesting for the size of this computer. (BTW, if you’re more into photography, this is where you can find the DJI Osomo Mobile 3 Stabilizer, which is also available at a great price.)

3 reasons to buy this laptop?

The laptop has an excellent screen that is displayed in HD. Brightview Full HD It can start all video games correctly. Embedded technologies offer high visual comfort

