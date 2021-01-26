Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment Market Research and Analysis 2021 to 2025 | Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Immuron Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc

The Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment Market: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Immuron Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble, Sanofi SA, and Valneva Canada Inc.

Friday, January 10, 2020: SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq:NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced today the companies have agreed to a new joint development plan to advance bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) plus Opdivo (nivolumab) into multiple new registrational trials.

The revision to the strategic collaboration agreement includes a new joint development plan under which Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb will expand the active clinical development program for bempeg plus nivolumab from three ongoing registrational trials in first-line metastatic melanoma, first-line cisplatin-ineligible metastatic urothelial cancer and first-line metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) to include two additional registrational trials in adjuvant melanoma and in muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In addition, a Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study will be initiated to evaluate bempeg plus nivolumab in combination with axitinib in first-line RCC in order to support a future registrational trial. The costs for these studies will be shared based upon the cost-sharing outlined in the terms of the original collaboration agreement. Also as part of the new strategic collaboration agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will independently conduct and fund a Phase 1/2 dose optimization and expansion study in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer with bempeg and nivolumab.

Dublin – June 21, 2019 – Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a specialty pharmaceutical company leader in the field of selected gastrointestinal disorders and endoscopy, announced today the publication of a review of Aemcolo™, the Company’s broad-spectrum oral antibiotic, in a Clinical Drug Investigation that highlights its safety, effectiveness and advantages over other treatment options. The review concludes that Aemcolo™, due to Cosmo’s proprietary MMX® technology delivering the active drug substance directly to the colon and minimizing its systemic absorption, represents an effective and well tolerated treatment option for non-dysenteric traveler’s diarrhea (TD) in adults.

“This review highlights the effectiveness and safety of Aemcolo™ for non-dysenteric diarrhea, as well as its potential advantages over other treatment options. The publication is timely, particularly with the recent ban of chinolonic antibiotics for this indication by EU and US regulators, which opens up a greater market opportunity for Aemcolo™. We are now focusing on expanding the benefits of this product beyond the currently approved indication,” says Luigi Moro, Chief Scientific Officer of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Dublin, Ireland – November 19, 2018 – Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AEMCOLO™ (Rifamycin), containing 194mg of Rifamycin as delayed-release tablets, a new minimally-absorbed antibiotic that is delivered to the colon, for treatment of Travelers’ Diarrhea caused by non-invasive strains of Escherichia coli in adults. To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of AEMCOLO, AEMCOLO should be used to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria. In October 2017, the FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for AEMCOLO. With the QIDP designation, intended for antibacterial or antifungal drugs that treat serious or life-threatening infections, together with new chemical entity (NCE) designation, marketing exclusivity for AEMCOLO runs through 2028. AEMCOLO will be available in pharmacies in the first quarter of 2019.

Travelers’ Diarrhea is the most predictable travel-related illness with bacteria, the most common of which is E. coli. “The approval of AEMCOLO for Travelers’ Diarrhea is a major step for Cosmo and just the starting point for an exciting development path. AEMCOLO has all the features to become over time a very significant asset in our portfolio to address important unmet needs in the GI community”, said Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Trends

– Traveler’s diarrhea affects millions of international travelers who travel to developing countries each year. Food and contaminated water are the primary sources of infection. Bacteria, such as E. coli and Salmonella, are the common causes of traveler’s diarrhea.

– According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in 2019, around 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals were recorded, which was a 4% rise from 2018. The prevalence of traveler’s diarrhea is higher among travelers visiting regions in South Asia and Southeast Asia. The travel destination is the most significant risk factor for traveler’s diarrhea.

– Hence, owing to these factors, the market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. However, the side effects associated with the drugs are expected to impede the market growth.

The Retail Pharmacies Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels. A retail pharmacy refers to an independent pharmacy that has a state license to dispense medications to the general public. People are increasingly adopting retail pharmacies as a one-stop-shop to buy medicines. They are highly preferred by people who are unable to reach hospitals for a check-up on a regular basis and need medicine for quick treatment. The better outreach of retail pharmacies makes them a highly profitable segment and the most established one across several countries. Furthermore, the surge in the number of travelers is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Market

The North American region holds the largest share of the market due to the increasing burden of traveler’s diarrhea and strong presence of manufacturers in this region. The rising awareness, along with the easy availability of over-the-counter medications, is likely to favor the growth of the traveler’s diarrhea treatment market in North America. However, the side effects associated with the drugs are likely to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Influence of the Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment market.

– Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Traveler’s Diarrhea Treatment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

