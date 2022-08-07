Travel Troubles – The New York Times

For a lot of vacationers, cancellations and different snags have made this summer season particularly irritating. That will help you perceive how we acquired right here and how you can benefit from your personal journeys, two Instances journey consultants — Niraj Chokshi, who covers transportation, and Heather Murphy, who experiences on how individuals journey — answered reader questions.

Why are so many flights getting canceled? — Anna, South Bend, Ind.

Niraj: It’s a confluence of points. Demand is kind of excessive. After two years when individuals weren’t capable of journey or didn’t really feel protected doing so due to Covid, summer season journey is busy once more. The opposite concern: Labor is in brief provide. Each airways and airports have been struggling to rent, which implies that there haven’t been sufficient baggage handlers, wheelchair brokers, ramp brokers — all the way in which as much as pilots.

To some extent, it’s a downside of the airways’ personal creation. Early within the pandemic, after they had been trying to trim prices, the airways inspired lots of staff to go away by way of buyouts or early retirements. Finally, it seems as if that has come again to chunk them.