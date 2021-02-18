Travel Technologies Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The Global Travel Technologies Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Travel Technologies market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Travel Technologies data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

In 2019, the global Travel Technologies market size was xx billion US$ and it is expected to reach 7.85 billion US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2020-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Travel Technologies Market: Amadeus, Sabre, Travelport, Dolphin Dynamics, ecare Technology Labs and Others.

Travel technologies are IT solutions used by airline companies, hotels, and OTAs to manage end-to-end travel solutions. IT solutions such as travel network management solution GDS, mobile solution, platform solutions, e-commerce software solution, data management solutions, and digital marketing solutions are primarily implemented in the travel industry.

The increasing demand for automate travel management systems is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global travel technologies market in the coming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for automated systems from the travel and tourism service providers is to minimize the cost, streamline the routine business processes, increase safety, security, and visibility, automate tracking systems, and reduce the operational costs. As a result, these travel and tourism service providers use travel automation technologies such as GDSs and e-payment systems to automate the operational and transactional processes. Also, since the manual process and legacy systems are highly inefficient in managing the high volume of transactions in online travel agencies, the travel providers have shifted from conventional methods towards the automated systems. Moreover, it has been observed that the demand for IT technological solutions such as the Internet of thing (IoT), big data analytics, and cloud computing is increasing with the advancements made in the travel industry by using automated travel management systems.

EMEA accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. According to the market research and analysis, some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region includes the penetration of lower online travel agencies (OTA) and the presence of fragmented hotel market in Europe.

This report segments the Global Travel Technologies Market on the basis of Types are:

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

Global Distribution System (GDS)

On the basis of Application, the Global Travel Technologies Market is segmented into:

Airline Companies

Hotels

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Travel Technologies Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Travel Technologies Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Travel Technologies industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

