Travel Retail Market Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | Aer Rianta International; DFS Group Ltd.; KING POWER International

“Travel Retail Market by 2020-2026” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Travel Retail Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio and investment ideas.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Global travel retail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 146.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing availability of these retail shops in the different applications such as hotels, greater exposure in airports and waterways.

Avail deep insights of Travel Retail Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2017-2019), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2017-2019) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Aer Rianta International; DFS Group Ltd.; KING POWER International; DubaiDutyFree.com; China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd.; Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG; Dufry; Duty Free Americas, Inc.; Lotte Duty Free; Lagardère Travel Retail; THE SHILLA DUTY FREE; Flemingo; JR/Group; Qatar Duty Free; 3Sixty Duty Free, among others.

Conducts Overall TRAVEL RETAIL Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Perfume & Cosmetics; Wine & Spirits; Electronics; Fashion & Accessories; Luxury Goods; Food, Confectionaries & Catering; Tobacco; Others);

Sales Channel (Airport; Cruise Liner; Railway Station; Border, Downtown & Hotel Shops; Others)

Travel retail also known as duty free is a sales process consisting of commercialization of goods pertaining to the different product categories. This sales channel consists of goods that have not had the taxation, excise applied on their sale price and for sales to customers that are travellers. The taxation depends on product variation and also on the variety of regions that it is being sold in. The goods available are also limited to a certain quantity per individual.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Lotte Duty Free announced that they had completed the acquisition of JR/Group’s duty free business for the Oceania region, specifically for the Australia & New Zealand region. The acquisition is a complement to their strategy of establishing themselves as the leader in travel retail for the region in the coming years. The acquisition includes four stores in the Australia region and one store in New Zealand.

In November 2018, Lagardère Travel Retail announced that they had completed the acquisition of Hojeij Branded Foods. This acquisition will reportedly expand their capabilities associated with travel retail for the North American region, specifically for the travel foodservice operations. The acquisition was valued at approximately USD 330 million in cash.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Travel Retail Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Travel Retail Market

Major Developments in the Travel Retail Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Travel Retail Industry

Competitive Landscape of Travel Retail Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Travel Retail Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Travel Retail Market

Travel Retail Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2026

Travel Retail Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2026

Travel Retail Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2026

Travel Retail Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2026

