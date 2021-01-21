Travel retail Market – Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027

Global travel retail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 146.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report titled Travel retail Market : Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)", delivers an in-depth analysis of the Travel retail Market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

Growth of the overall Travel retail market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

travel retail market Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aer Rianta International, DFS Group Ltd., KING POWER International, DubaiDutyFree.com, China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Dufry, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Lotte Duty Free, Lagardère Travel Retail, THE SHILLA DUTY FREE, Flemingo, JR/Group, Qatar Duty Free, 3Sixty Duty Free.

Impact of COVID-19:

Travel retail Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Travel retail industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Travel retail market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

