Travel ban against Cologne singer lifted in Turkey | free press

Her case is not as well known in Germany as similar cases in previous years: a singer from Cologne was detained in Turkey for two years, now she can leave.

Istanbul (AP) – The ban on a Cologne singer in Turkey accused of terrorism has been lifted. This was decided by the court in Edirne in western Turkey on Wednesday. The Cologne woman with the stage name Hozan Cane is now allowed to leave the country.

On leaving the court, she told the German news agency: “I am happy with the verdict and that I can go home, but I have suffered so much in recent years that this sense of happiness is going down.” The trial continues on September 20.

Cane is accused of being a member of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the US. In November 2018, the singer was sentenced to more than six years in prison for the charges. However, an appeals court overturned the verdict and the case was reopened. The charge is based, among other things, on content from Facebook and Twitter profiles.

Hozan Cane was arrested in Edirne shortly before the presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2018. There she supported an election campaign of the pro-Kurdish opposition party HDP. She was imprisoned for more than two years. The travel ban has been in effect since October 2020.

Cane has Kurdish roots and only has German nationality. Her daughter Gönül Örs was sentenced to more than ten years in Turkey in late June on terror charges. But she was able to leave the country and is back in Cologne.