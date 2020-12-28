Travel Agencies Market Forecast, Technology Advancement, Government laws, SWOT and Key Players – Asia World Enterprise Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Travel Agencies Market Overview:

A detailed report published by Decisive Travel Agencies Markets Insights provides market size and forecast of the market from 2019 to 2027. The market was valued at USD xx million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD xx million in 2027; growing at a CAGR of 2020 to 2027. The different factors associated with the market have been extensively discussed in the study. The impact analysis of the COVID -19 has been discussed to understand the current market scenario and future forecast of the market. Drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market are part of the report.

Travel Agencies Market Report Summary

The report evaluates the market share and size from 2019 to 2027. The compound annual growth rate is taken for the period 2020 – 2027. Market influencing factors such as drivers, restrains and investment opportunities are contained in the detail report emphasizing the market trends. Comprising detailed market segmentation, underlining the key geographies in product types and application areas the report deals with both the value and volume of the global market in this business. The evaluation has been done taking into consideration the macro and micro level indices and an overview of the associated factors which play an important role in deciding the market trends. These factors are environmental conditions, socio-political scenarios, cultural norms, legal agencies, competitive structures, and demography of the regions. Industry experts foresee a higher degree of competition owing to the great demand in consumption and technological advancement.

Travel Agencies Breakdown Data by Type

International and Domestic Airline Bookings

Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings

Accommodation Bookings

Cruise Bookings

Car Rental

Others

Travel Agencies Breakdown Data by Application

Corporations

Individual Travelers

Travel Agencies Breakdown Data by Companies

Asia World Enterprise

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Central America Travel Services

Regency Travel & Tours

Adelman Travel Group

AdTrav Travel Management

Atlas Travel International

Balboa Travel Management

Cain Travel

Expedia

Frosch International Travel

Global Crew Logistics

Kintetsu International Express

Montrose Travel

Omega World Travel

Ovation Travel Group

Thomas Cook

Travel and Transport



Travel Agencies Market Segmentation: Product, Application and Key Geographies

Based on the product types and application areas, the major geographies are divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (Row).



These regions are further sub-divided into:

North America (the US, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World ( South and Central America, Middle East and Africa)



Reasons to Buy a Full Report

An insight into the market size and growth 2020-2027

• CAGR: 2020 to 2027, calculating 2019 as the base year

• Detail information about the dominant players in this segment

• Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market

• Apart from primary and secondary research methodology, data triangulation method is used for a clear understanding of the report

• Analysis by Industry expert

