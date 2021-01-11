Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market To Skyrocketing Revenue of +35% the Forecast Period 2021-2028 with Topmost Key Vendors: Amgen Inc., Biocon Limited, Mylan Inc., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc.

According to the latest research by Report Consultant, the global Trastuzumab Biosimilar market for the market is then expected to recover and reach $3.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of +35%.

The trastuzumab biosimilar market consists of the sales of trastuzumab biosimilar and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture trastuzumab biosimilar. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that interferes with human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2). Trastuzumab biosimilars are used mainly for the treatment of breast cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma or metastatic gastric.

Trastuzumab is a recombinant DNA-derived humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). HER2 is over expressed in some types breast cancer cells hence, trastuzumab is mainly indicated for the treatment of HER2 positive breast cancer as well as it is also approved for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. It is marketed under the trade name of Herceptin by Roche. It is approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1998 and by European Medicines Agency in 2000. Trastuzumab was Roche’s first targeted anticancer drug which accounts more than 90% of HER2 positive cancer market.

Top Key Players:

Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Biocon Limited, Mylan Inc., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Celltrion, EirGenix, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALTEOGEN Inc., Apotex (Apobiologix), AryoGen Pharmed, BIOCAD, Prestige BioPharma (PBP), PlantForm, Outlook Therapeutics (Oncobiologics), Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and Stada Arzneimittel AG among others

Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2021 – 2028) By Product:

Ogivri

Herzuma

Ontruzant

Trazimera

Other Pipeline Products

Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2021 – 2028) By Indication:

Adjuvant Breast Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Metastatic Gastric Cancer

Other Indication

Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2021 – 2028) By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Other Direct Distribution Channels

The report enables new and existing businesses to address concerns regarding the flexibility and growth prospects of their current approach and enhances them with sufficient knowledge to make the required alterations. It provides an intricate view of the Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar market, which emphasizes on regions such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

In conclusion, the Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rate, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

