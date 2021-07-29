“Trapped in Time”: M. Night Shyamalan’s new film has an incredible concept

It will hit theaters this Thursday July 29th and is the new story from the director and screenwriter known for its twists and turns and suspense.

It’s called “Trapped in Time” and is the new film made and written by prolific (but not always brilliant) M. Night Shyamalan. It opens in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, July 29th and, as always, tells a peculiar conceptual story.

The narrative follows a group of people who just wanted a vacation in an exotic and sunny destination. Upon arrival at a resort, a hotel employee (played by Shyamalan himself) takes some of her favorite guests to a secluded beach.

The protagonists are the family consisting of Guy (Gael García Bernal) and his wife Prisca (Vicky Krieps) – who are going through a difficult phase of relationship – and their children aged six and eleven.

On this beach you will also find a nurse named Jarin (Ken Leung) and his psychiatrist wife Patricia (Nikki Amuka-Bird); and another family consisting of a doctor (Rufus Sewell), his young wife (Abbey Lee), their mother (Kathleen Chalfant) and their six-year-old daughter. There’s one more character out there: a rapper known as the Mid-Sized Sedan (Aaron Pierre).

Everyone manages to enjoy the beach a little between the ocean and the huge cliff, but from then on it gets strange. They find a body. A small (and benign) tumor in one of the characters suddenly begins to grow. The wounds look strange. It seems impossible to leave the beach. And suddenly the characters – especially the children – begin to age very quickly.

A six year old is on the verge of puberty, and it’s going to be hard for a grandmother to survive the whole movie on this strange beach that seems to have the power to age anyone almost instantly.

That is the great concept of “Stuck in Time”. The characters are on this beach, getting older and older, desperately trying to get out lest they waste all of their lives, but it gets pretty tough.

As is characteristic of the productions of M. Night Shyamalan (the author of “The Sixth Sense” or “The Village”), there is a kind of twist at the end that at the end gives logic and explains what is happening here. However, the film really focuses on the characters’ reactions to what happens.

Children are played by different actors as they grow, but their childlike minds remain the same – even if their physical bodies and desires can change significantly. The clash with their parents even offers moments of humor, although these characters go through dark moments of horror and do not know whether they will survive the experience.

The narrative is loosely based on a graphic novel called “Sandcastle,” created by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, which was published in 2010, although there are some differences in terms of the plot. The story is about the fear and absurdity of life – very fast-paced in this case – and the inevitability of death.

The film does not receive any critical acclaim at all, although some elements – such as the more technical part of the direction or some details of the narrative and its meaning – are praised. Several publications say Trapped in Time is better than other recent Shyamalan films, even if it doesn’t compare to the productions he made in the late 1990s and early 2000s that made him a Hollywood icon have made.

The cast also includes Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, Alexa Swinton and Gustaf Hammarsten.

