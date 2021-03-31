Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Slated US$ 1,077 Mn by 2028| Prothena Corporation, Pfizer, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Valeant, Celgene, Takeda, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market expecting for US$ 1,077.7 million, anticipated to register a CAGR of +58% by the term plan of 2021-28.

TTR amyloidosis is a specific type of amyloidosis that is very rare. TTR stands for transthyretin, a protein that is primarily made in the liver. TTR amyloidosis occurs when this protein “misfolds” or changes its shape in an abnormal way, and forms into fibrous clumps.

TTR amyloidosis is a systemic disease in which amyloid deposits can be visualized in most tissues such as skin, fat pad, rectal mu- cosa, gastric mucosa, nerve tissue or, myocardium. Tissue biopsy should be performed, ideally of an affected organ.

Liver transplantation removes the source of mutated TTR molecules and prolongs survival, with a 20-year survival of 55%.

On average, people with familial ATTR amyloidosis live for 7 to 12 years after they get their diagnosis, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. A study published in the journal Circulation found that people with wild-type ATTR amyloidosis live an average of about 4 years after diagnosis.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Prothena Corporation plc., Pfizer Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Celgene Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., SOM Innovation Biotech S.L., AstraZeneca plc.

Market segmentation by drug:

Inostersen

Partisiran

Tafamidis

Others

Market segmentation by Indication:

Wild Type ATTR Amyloidosis

Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

