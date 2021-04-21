Transradial Access Devices Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

The cost-effectiveness of the approach and increasing chronic disease prevalence, preference for radial artery access during interventional procedures, chemotherapy procedure volume, radial access device use on high-risk and geriatric patients, and healthcare expenditure are the major reasons behind the transradial access devices market advance. Subsequently, the industry will grow at an 8.4% CAGR during 2018¬–2023 (forecast period) to reach $24.1 billion by 2023 from $14.9 billion in 2017.

During transradial procedures, a catheter, which is a thin hollow tube, is inserted through the radial artery in the wrist and guided to the target blood vessel, tissue or organ in the body. One of the major applications of transradial catheterization is diagnosing and treating issues in the coronary, peripheral, and other arteries. Though in many countries, the transfemoral approach is used, wherein the catheter is inserted into the femoral artery in the groin, the transradial approach is rapidly becoming popular because it offers patients more comfort and safety and is cost-effective.

The transradial access devices market is currently witnessing the rising number of collaborations of manufacturing companies with medical device preprocessing firms, shifting focus toward the development of robotic-assisted catheter systems, and increasing activities of the prominent companies in developing countries. In addition to this, the major companies are also launching innovative products in order to better serve customers and the medical cause. For instance, Teleflex Incorporated received the 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2017 for its Spectre Guidewire and Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter.