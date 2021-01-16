Transportation management system market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape

Global Growth, Trends, Opportunities and COVID-19 Impacts”. Transportation management system market is expected to reach USD 370.46 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 16.83% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Oracle,

Manhattan Associates.,

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC,

CTSI-GLOBAL,

Alpega Group,

BluJay Solutions Ltd.,

Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd.,

Software Group,

3GTMS,

Infor.,

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc,

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC, BluJay Solutions Ltd., MercuryGate, Omnitracs, Next Generation Logistics

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

By Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways), Component (Solution Type, Hardware, Services), Deployment Mode (Hosted, On-Premises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

