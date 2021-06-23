Transparent Electronics Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2021-2026

According to the latest market research report by IMARC Group, titled “Transparent Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global transparent electronics market reached a value of US$ 996.2 Million in 2020. Transparent electronics are one of the emerging technologies which help in producing invisible electronic circuits and optoelectronic devices. Transparent Conducting Oxides (TCOs), as well as Thin Film Transistors (TFTs), are employed in the production of these electronic components. In comparison with conventional electronics, transparent electronics offer numerous advantages such as reliable performance, mobility and flexibility, high voltage gain, heat dissipation, radiation tolerances and lower processing temperature. As a result, they are widely being used in consumer electronic products and new energy sources including mobiles, computers, solar panels and next-generation televisions.

Market Trends:

On account of technological advancements, transparent electronic products find vast applications in transparent solar cells, OLED displays and navigation display of military equipment. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing innovative processing methods and numerous advancements in materials and designs to expand their consumer base. For instance, the development of new ceramic thin films containing multi-component oxides has enabled manufacturers to use them in both rigid and flexible transparent electronics. Similarly, circuits built from ultrathin and single crystal silicon are being employed in the medical industry. Apart from this, the governments in numerous countries are encouraging leading transparent electronics manufacturers to focus on commercializing cost-effective green solutions which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global transparent electronics market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

BOE Technology Group Co.

Brite Solar

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

ClearLED Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Glass Apps, LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

OLEDWorks

Raven Window

Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Co., Ltd.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

Street Communication

Ubiquitous Energy

Transparent Electronics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Transparent Displays

Transparent Solar Panels

Transparent Windows

At present, transparent displays represent the most popular transparent electronics.

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Security Systems

Others

Currently, consumer electronics account for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

