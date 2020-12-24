Transient Protein Expression Market New Business Experts Ideas By Takara Bio, New England Biolabs, Mirus Bio

Transient protein expression is a procedure that is usually used to obtain a few milligrams of protein to a hundred milligrams of protein. It is a procedure expressed in a short time once the DNA encoding expression has been introduced to animal or plant cells. It is performed using an electroporation technique that allows large numbers of mutants to be screened for their abilities to network productively with receptors and effectors.

The transient protein expression market was valued at US$ 660.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 983.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The scope of the transient protein expression market includes product type, application, end user, and geography. The transient protein expression market is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the transient protein expression market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

The market players are focused toward bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September, 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched its new PureLink Fast Low-Endotoxin Plasmid Purification Midi and Maxi Kits, which significantly reduce plasmid purification time to accelerate protein expression. Such developments are expected to help the market grow during the forecast period.

The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have significant impact on the transient protein expression market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies around the globe are engaged in the development of vaccines for coronavirus. However, this shift of focus is anticipated to have a negative impact on the other segments of the market. Also, disruptions in supply chain caused due to halt in global operations are projected to have an adverse impact on the market.

The report segments the global transient protein expression market as follows:

Global Transient Protein Expression Market – by Product Type

Instruments Automated Transient Protein Expression Systems Manual Transient Protein Expression Systems

Reagents

Expression Vectors

Competent Cells

Global Transient Protein Expression Market – by Application

Genomic Research

Gene Therapy

Bio Production

Cancer Research

Drug Development

Global Transient Protein Expression Market – by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

