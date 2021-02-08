Transient Protein Expression Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% End by 2027 | Top Key Players Research-GenScript, Promega, Takara Bio etc.

The transient protein expression market was valued at US$ 660.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 983.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The scope of the transient protein expression market includes product type, application, end user, and geography. The transient protein expression market is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the transient protein expression market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world

Company Profiles

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

MERCK KGaA

QIAGEN

GenScript

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

New England Biolabs

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Mirus Bio LLC

Sino Biological Inc.

Market Insights

Transient protein expression procedure has been widely in use for animal and plant cells for the last three decades. However, in the recent few years, significant evolution in proteomics has resulted in the development of recombinant proteins. The effective results of transient protein expression in animals and plants have increased research and product development for human applications.

Growing Adoption of Precision Medicines

Technological advancements have increased the adoption of molecular biology techniques for developing various therapeutic or treatment modalities. Different therapeutic modalities utilize genomic, transcriptomic information that facilitates the discovery of biomarkers to monitor diseases and predict their risks. The use of personalized or precision medicines has dramatically risen due to the awareness regarding genetic variations among people. For instance, mRNA-mediated therapy is used for treating several diseases, as the therapy is characterized by decreased immunogenicity, superior translation efficacy, enhanced stability, pharmaceutical safety, and transient protein expression, since only the mRNA is modified without incorporating the host genome.

Similarly, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have developed various techniques to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Transient gene expression technique has led to significant developments in the research related to neurotrauma and neurodegenerative, and resulted in the introduction of precision medicines for these conditions. Technological advancements in epigenetics, genetics, and proteomics are supporting the development of therapeutics for the treatment of various genetic and rare genetic diseases caused by single and multiple cell disorders.

Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the global transient protein expression market is segmented into instruments, reagents, vectors, and competent cells. In 2019, the instruments segment held the largest market share. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the reducing human input is which enables continuous cell maintenance and protein production. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Application Insights

Based on application, the global transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bio production, cancer research, and drug development. In 2019, the genomic research segment held the largest market share in the transient protein expression market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as it increases DNA sequencing performance. Moreover, transient protein expression has helped in the study of all the genes of a person (the genome), including their interactions with each other as well as the environment.

End User Insights

In terms of end user, the global transient protein expression market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share. This segment is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasing their spending on research and R&D activities. Moreover, transient protein expression has helped the recent improvements in existing technologies and it is moving toward industrial production of plant-based vaccines, antibodies, and biopharmaceuticals.

