Transfusion Bottle Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027 | SCHOTT AG; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Terumo Corporation

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Gerresheimer AG; Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Co., Ltd.; SCHOTT AG; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Terumo Corporation; HLL Lifecare Limited; Grifols, S.A; Maco Pharma; SPAN.; Haemonetics Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; HELM AG; Polymedicure; Innvol.; Baxter.; Vioser SA; BD; Demophorius Healthcare Itd; Nipro Europe Group Companies; TROGE MEDICAL GmbH; among other domestic and global players.

The demand for transfusion bottle will hit an approximate value of USD 726.94 million by 2027, with a growth rate of 3.40% for the projected period from 2020 to 2027. The market report for transfusion bottles analyses the growth that is currently growing due to the increasing growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market.

In general, transfusion bottles consist of moulded glass and have a rubber cap for sealing the container. To a large degree, the growing demand for transfusion bottles for safe packaging for pharmaceutical products is driving the global market for transfusion bottles, these transfusion bottles are often used in hospitals to store liquid medications.

The growing demand of the safe packaging for pharmaceutical products, increasing expansion of the healthcare as well as pharmaceutical industries, rising demand of the affordable, easy to use and convenient packaging solutions are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to boost the growth of the transfusion bottle market in the projected timeframe of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rapid urbanization along with rising cases of blood related diseases which will further contribute by generating various opportunities that will led to the growth of the transfusion bottle market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

By Material (Glass, Plastics, Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Others),

Sales Channel (Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, E-Retailers),

End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Blood Banks, Institutions, Research Laboratories, Others)

Availability of alternative packaging solutions along with stringent rules and regulations associated with the pharmaceutical packaging solutions which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the transfusion bottle market\in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Risk related to blood transfusion regulatory factor will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

The spread of COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the amount of donations of blood, the supply of blood and the protection of blood. SARS-CoV-2 has a long incubation period (usually 1-14 days; 5-6 days on average; 24 days longest reported1) and causes asymptomatic infection in a large number of individuals2, which presents enormous challenges in the recruitment of blood donors, in the storage of blood and in the protection of blood.

Global Transfusion Bottle Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the transfusion bottle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

India, and China dominates the Asia-Pacific transfusion bottle market due to the growing demand of the product in pharmaceutical industry. North America will expect to grow in the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced pharmaceutical packaging solutions while U.K., and Germany region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the prevalence of various product manufacturers along with growth of the healthcare and packaging market. South America, Middle East and Africa region will expect to grow in the coming years due to the rising demand of improved healthcare facilities in the region.

