‘Transformers’ director Michael Bay charged over claims a pigeon was killed on a movie set in Italy. He says no animals involved in the movie were harmed.

Michael Bay and a inventory picture of a pigeon.Rodin Echenroth / WireImage / Getty / Getty Photos

Michael Bay has been charged over claims a pigeon was killed on a movie set in Rome, Italy, in 2018.

Italian authorities say the incident occurred on the set of Bay’s “6 Underground,” stories TheWrap.

Bay mentioned in an announcement that he has “clear video proof” that “exonerates” him.

“Transformers” director Michael Bay has denied allegations in opposition to him after being charged over claims {that a} pigeon was killed on the set of his 2019 Netflix blockbuster, “6 Underground.”

TheWrap stories that Italian authorities have charged Bay in reference to the demise of a homing pigeon on the set of the film in Rome in 2018. Bay confirmed there are fees in opposition to him in feedback to the publication. Insider couldn’t independently confirm the precise fees in opposition to the director at press time.

Pigeons are a protected species, together with different wild birds in Italy, and there’s a nationwide regulation in opposition to killing, harming, or capturing them, the publication mentioned.

TheWrap report cites a manufacturing supply who claimed {that a} chook was killed by a dolly throughout a take. A witness took an image and reported the incident to the authorities, TheWrap was informed.

Talking to the publication, Bay mentioned that his staff has “clear video proof” that disproves the claims.

“Now we have clear video proof, a large number of witnesses, and security officers that exonerates us from these claims and disproves their one paparazzi picture — which supplies a false story,” the movie director mentioned. “I’m a well known animal lover and main animal activist. No animal concerned within the manufacturing was injured or harmed. Or on some other manufacturing I’ve labored on up to now 30 years.”

He added: “There may be an ongoing court docket case so I can not get into the specifics, however I’m assured we are going to prevail when I’ve my day in court docket.”

TheWrap reported that Bay is being held accountable for the incident because the director of the film that was in manufacturing.

The publication mentioned Bay’s authorized staff has tried to throw the case out 3 times up to now yr, and the Italian authorities even gave the “Ambulance” director the choice to pay a high-quality to settle the case. Bay declined the high-quality.

“I used to be supplied by the Italian authorities an opportunity to settle this matter by paying a small high-quality, however I declined to take action as a result of I’d not plead responsible to having harmed an animal,” Bay mentioned.

Neither representatives for the Italian police division nor Michael Bay might instantly be reached for remark.

