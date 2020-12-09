Transformer Oil Market Overview, Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global transformer oil market to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.
Transformer oil is derived from the fractional distillation of crude oil, which is stable at extreme temperatures. It prevents oxidation, dissipates heat and protects the primary transformer apparatus, which includes wires and an iron core. As a result, it is used in oil-filled transformers, high-voltage capacitors, fluorescent lamp ballasts, high-voltage switches and circuit breakers. At present, three types of transformer oil are available in the market, which includes mineral-, silicone- and bio-based.
Global Transformer Oil Market Trends:
The rising consumption of power around the world represents one of the significant factors that is driving the transformer oil market growth. Apart from this, governments of several countries are increasing their funding on the upgradation of existing transformers, which is providing lucrative opportunities to investors and manufacturers for expanding their existing consumer base.
Additionally, governments in various developing economies are focusing on the electrification of rural areas. This, in turn, is expected to impel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Transformer Oil Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Napthenic Oil
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Paraffinic Oil
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Silicone Based
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Bio-Based
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Insulator
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cooling Agent
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Lubricant
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Chemical Stabilizer
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Small Transformers
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Transformers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Utility
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Residential
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ: CLMT)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Cargill
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Engen Petroleum
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Ergon Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Eden Oils
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Hydrodec Group (LON: HYR)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Nynas
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 PetroChina (NYSE: PTR)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8.4 Financials
15.3.9 San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Sinopec
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Valvoline
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transformer-oil-market
