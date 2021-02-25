Transformer Oil Market Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2027

Increasing consumption of electricity and development of new power plants are expected to provide stellar growth opportunities for the Russian market. The Middle Eastern market for transformer oil is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the analysis period, both in terms of volume and revenue. This is attributed to factors such as increase in power grids, heavy investment, and expansion of electricity network.

Transformer oil market sales to reach $3.4 billion by 2020, with the mineral oil-based transformer oil segment to maintain its dominance until 2020. In 2014, the consumption of transformer oils was 1,437.8 million litres across the globe, which is expected to increase at 6.3% from 2015 to 2020.

Transformer oils are electrical insulating oils stable at high temperature, which serves two important functions in a transformer, viz., suppression of arcing and dissipation of heat generated in the transformer. The ability of transformer oil to fulfil these functions are chiefly responsible for its adoption, and thus drives the market growth. Resistance to oxidation is also one of the factors behind growth of the transformer oil market size. Other important factors stimulating transformer oil market share include electrification of rural areas, expansion of power grids and increasing investment in the power sector. However, factors such as volatility in crude oil prices and increasing adoption of dry transformers are expected to hamper the market growth.

Download the Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/750

Distribution transformers segment dominates the global market, accounting for nearly half of the overall market, in terms of volume. The key factors responsible for this dominance is increase in energy usage coupled with increasing number of sub transmission lines to residential homes.

The transformer oil market analysis covers in depth information of major industry participants. The major companies profiled in the report include Nynas AB, Ergon, Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Apar Industries Limited, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sinopec Corporation, Hydrodec Group Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Engen Petroleum Limited, Valvoline, San Joaquin Refining Co., Inc., and Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited.

Other players in the value chain of this market (not profiled in the report) are Electrical Oil Services, DOW Chemical, and Clearco Products Co., Inc.

Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/750

Key Findings of Transformer Oil Market

Mineral oil-based transformers segment accounted for more than 90% of the market in 2015 and is expected to maintain this trend until 2020

LAMEA is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

Bio-oil based transformers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2015 to 2020

In the mineral-oil based transformers market, paraffinic based oil contributed three-fifths share of the market

The U.S. accounts for the largest share in the North America region

The transformer oil market forecast is studied from 2017 to 2023.

Transformer oil market size is provided in terms of revenue

The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, transformer oil market trends, and developments

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to provide a competitive outlook of the transformer oil industry

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research