Transformer Monitoring System Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 – 2026

Market Overview

Global Transformer Monitoring System Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.77% during the forecast period. Transformer monitoring systems are applicable in gathering and processing data of the different components of the transformer responsible to forbid the failure of the transformers. Electricity is an integral element in the world that drives economic development and social evolution. The development of smart grids is expected to enhance the increased use of transformer monitoring systems to maintain peak demand load, power generation from renewable energy sources, overload capacity, and voltage fluctuation during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for transformer monitoring systems is the digitization of power services. However, the Digitalization of Everything (DOE), in the power utilities, is contributing toward the growth of advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to capture a large amount of data effectively and with operational improvements. Artificial intelligence and robotics also minimize manual intervention and optimizes headcount. These circumstances are propelling the expansion of the transformer monitoring system. Furthermore, power utilities are also installing sensors and software to the grid, which has two-way communication that allows distribution, automation, monitoring, and control. A smart grid enhances the adaptability and resilience of electricity grids and helps in the grid integration of renewable energy sources. It includes a variety of operations and energy measurement systems such as smart meters, distribution automation systems, various renewable energy resources, and smart appliances.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Transformer Monitoring System Market are Siemens, ABB, Honeywell International, Inc., Eaton, Advanced Power Technologies, KJ Dynatech Inc, Dynamic Ratings, Hiotron, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric Company Qualitrol Company LLC, Wilson Transformer Company, and Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Global Transformer Monitoring System Market is categorized based on Type, Service, Application, and Region. Based on the type segment, the global market has been bifurcated into hardware and software.

Based on service type, the global market has been divided into oil & gas monitoring, bushing monitoring, and others. In terms of application, the market has been classified into power transformers, distribution transformers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the global transformer monitoring system market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific is likely to contribute the highest market share owing to the constant demand to update and upgrade the existing transmission and distribution infrastructure to distribute the electricity demand. The regional market is driven by the requirement to enhance access to the electricity supply. Additionally, Southeast Asian countries are investing extensively in smart grid infrastructure. The implementation of government regulations that encourage smart grid development and to boost energy efficiency to meet the growing energy demand. These investments would advance the growth in the requirement for transformer monitoring systems in this region.

