Transfluthrin Market Advance Technology And New Innovations 2020 To 2027

Transfluthrin is a pyrethroid insecticide, which has very low persistence. It is extensively used to kill flies, mosquitoes, butterflies, and cockroaches. Transfluthrin is a highly volatile substance that acts as a contact and inhalation agent.

On the basis of application, the eliminate mosquitoes segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market over the forecast period, owing to an increase in number of diseases which are caused by mosquitoes such as dengue and malaria. Increasing instances of stagnant water are also leading to increase in the breeding of mosquitoes, thereby driving demand for transfluthrin for efficiently dealing with the mosqitoes.

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is dominant in the global transfluthrin market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In the rural and urban areas of emerging economies such as India, the key market players, the local government, and the non-government organizations are focusing on increasing awareness about various diseases such as water- and air-borne diseases. Furthermore, introduction of different varieties in transfluthrin products, increasing adoption of the products by consumers due to growing awareness regarding the benefits, and rising insect-borne diseases are driving the Asia Pacific transfluthrin market growth.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global transfluthrin market is segmented into:

Purity >90%

Purity >95%

Purity >99%

On the basis of application, the global transfluthrin market is segmented into:

Eliminate Mosquitoes

Eliminate Flies

Eliminate Cockroaches

Eliminate Butterfly

On the basis of region, the global transfluthrin market is segmented into:

U.S. Canada Mexico North America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America South America

U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Europe

China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa Middle East & Africa



