Transfection Technologies Market 2021: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report 2026
The global transfection technologies market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 8% during 2021-2026, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Transfection technology refers to a medical procedure of artificially introducing nucleic acids into the cells. These nucleic acids commonly include Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA), and oligonucleotides. The transfection technology helps in modifying certain properties of cells. Moreover, the technology is used for various genomic studies, including gene expression, screening, RNA interference, Vivo research, bioproduction of viruses and proteins, etc.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transfection-technologies-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, has augmented the demand for transfection technology. Moreover, the growing popularity of reagent-based transfection due to their cost-efficiency and less complexity is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of instrument-based methods, such as biolistic technology, microinjection, laserfection, etc., is also driving the market. Moreover, several technological advancements in cell research and therapeutic discoveries further bolster the demand for transfection technology. Besides this, the rising investments by various government and private organizations to promote large scale transfection facilities is also a growth-inducing factor. In the coming years, the increasing number of R&D activities in protein therapeutics are anticipated to escalate the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global transfection technologies market.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
- Lonza Group AG, Maxcyte Inc.
- Mirus Bio LLC
- Polyplus Transfection
- Promega Corporation
- Roche Holding AG
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Segments of the Report:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Reagent
- Instrument
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Therapeutic Delivery
- Bio-Medical Research
- Protein Production
- Others
Breakup by Transfection Method:
- Lipofection
- Eletroporation
- Nucleofection
- Cotransfection
- Cationic Lipid Transfection
- In-Vivo Transfection
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Physical Transfection
- Biochemical Based Transfection
- Viral-Vector Based Transfection
Breakup by End-User:
- Research Centers and Academic Institutes
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transfection-technologies-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market
Guidewires Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/guidewires-market
Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-patient-monitorning-market
Hemostats Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market
Telehealth Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group