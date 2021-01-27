Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market: Overview

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive method to replace a damaged and old valve. TAVR is also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is the procedure for people who have a high or immediate risk of complications from open-heart surgery. It aids patients to get relief from aortic valve stenosis. Aortic valve stenosis happens when the aortic valve of the heart calcifies and thickens. It protects the valve from opening to its full width and limits the flow of blood from the heart to the rest of the body. The aortic valve stenosis causes fainting, chest pain, leg pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath. It can also result in a sudden cardiac attack and heart failure.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market: Growth Factors

The increasing number of patients suffering from several cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery diseases, heart failure, hypertension, and many others is one of the major reasons driving the growth of the global transcatheter heart valve replacement market. Cardiovascular diseases cause improper functioning of aortic valves. Hence it boosts the demand for efficient procedures for valve replacements. The growing investments in the healthcare sector to strengthen the medical system are boosting the growth of the global transcatheter heart valve replacement market. The technological advancements and developments in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure are anticipated to bolster the market growth globally.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of minimal invasive surgery to reduce the time duration of hospital stay and healthcare expenditure is projected to fuel the growth of the global market. The constantly growing geriatric population coupled with the increasing incidences of heart valve diseases is fostering the market to grow significantly during the forecast period. The manufacturers of advanced devices are emphasizing extensive research and development activities to develop more modern and minimal invasive methods to treat the patients is positively shaping the trajectory of the global transcatheter heart valve replacement market during the forecast period.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market: Segmentation

The global transcatheter heart valve replacement market can be segmented into application, surgical approach, product, end-use, and region.

By application, the market can be segmented into pulmonary valvular heart disease, mitral valvular heart disease, and aortic valvular heart disease.

By surgical approach, the market can be segmented into the transapical approach, transfemoral approach, and others. The transapical approach segment holds hegemony over others due to the provision of convenient wiring with outstanding controllability and antegrade approach. It aids in quick accessibility to the aortic valve easily and hence the approach is used on large scale in transcatheter aortic valve implementation. Moreover, the approach maintains close proximity to identify, target, and control implantation.

By product, the market can be segmented into transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement, transcatheter mitral valve repair & replacement, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The transcatheter mitral valve repair & replacement segment dominates the market over others.

By end-use, the market can be segmented into cath labs and hospitals. The hospital segment accounts for the largest share in the global transcatheter heart valve replacement market owing to the reimbursement done by the hospital. Furthermore, the presence of a professional surgeon in the hospital and advanced tools utilized in the procedure is projecting the growth of the segment.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global transcatheter heart valve replacement market due to the growing incidences of heart valve disorders in the region. The favorable reimbursement procedures by the medicare centers are also fueling the growth of the regional market growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness huge growth during the forecast period owing to the growing technological advancements and surging incidences of cardiovascular diseases.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global transcatheter heart valve replacement market are Braile Biomedica, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., JC Medical, Inc., Venus Medtech, Inc., Medtronic, plc, NVT AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bracco S.p.A. (HLT, Inc.), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



