Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size – Global Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2024

Heart valve disease, one kind of structural heart diseases, is characterized by the damage or a defect in one of the four heart valves: aortic, pulmonary, mitral, and tricuspid valves. Heart valve disease normally falls under two categories: Stenosis and Regurgitation.

Aortic valve disease is a condition that occurs when the left ventricle and aorta (the main artery of the body) does not work properly. The aortic valve disease is mainly bifurcated into aortic stenosis (AS) and aortic regurgitation (AR). The AS treatment options include: balloon valvotomy, Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR), and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

TAVR is a new minimally invasive approach for >65 years old population with intermediate to high surgical risk and patients ineligible for surgeries. TAVR is now expanding into patients with low to intermediate surgical risk. The risks and complications associated with TAVR include bleeding, vascular site complications, stroke, infection, acute kidney injury, heart attack, and even death.

The TAVR market can be segmented on the basis of procedure (Transfemoral Implantation, Transaortic Implantation, and Transapical Implantation), and Application (Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Regurgitation).

The global TAVR market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The TAVR market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis (AS) and aortic regurgitation (AR), rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of chronic diseases, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, COVID-19 outbreak, risks and side effects associated with TAVR procedure, etc.

The report entitled “Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global TAVR market by value, by volume, by procedure, by region, etc. The reports also provides a regional analysis of the TAVR market, including the following regions: North America (The US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall TAVR market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global TAVR market is highly dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of TAVR devices produce different types of devices for different applications. Further, the major players dominating the global TAVR market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

