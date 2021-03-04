Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Latest Review: Know More About Industry Gainers- Medtronic plc., Boston Scientific Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

The ‘Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is valued at USD 2745.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6225.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.41% over the forecast period. – Rise in geriatric population along with increasing cases of heart disease is driving the Global Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) Market.

Market Analysis of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) –

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) or Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) is a minimally invasive surgical process that repairs the aortic valve by replacing a new biological valve into the old aortic valve’s place without the need of removing damaged valve. Similar to a stent placed in an artery, the TAVR method insert a fully collapsible replacement valve to the aortic valve site with the help of a catheter. When the new valve expanded, it pushes the damaged valve leaflets and the job of regulating blood flow is done by the tissue of new replaced valve. This approach is somewhat new and approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients having symptomatic aortic stenosis who are regarded an intermediate or high risk patient for typical valve replacement surgery.

Global Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is segmented on the basis of procedure and region & country level. On the basis of procedure the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is segmented into transapical implantation, transfemoral implantation, transaortic implantation, and trans-subclavian approach.

The regions covered in this Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market are Medtronic plc., Boston Scientific Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Inc., JenaValve Technology, Inc., Bracco SpA, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and others.

Rising Geriatric Population along with Increasing Cases of Heart Disease is Driving the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market.

TAVR is well practiced in treatment of severe symptomatic aortic stenosis for patients considered to be having high risk for surgery. It is also applied as a substitute to the patients who have intermediate or high-risk for surgery. It is used as an alternative for open heart surgery. TAVR is relatively new approach, but has been done in thousands of patients in US and Europe with success rate of 90%. Other than that due to rise in geriatric population, increasing cases of heart diseases and adoption of TAVI devices are driving the growth of the TAVR market. However, high cost and risk during surgery may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing adoption of TAVI in emerging markets can create various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market

North America is dominating the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market with more than 30% of market share. As initially it is approved by FDA for inoperable and high-risk patients and got approval for intermediate risk indication in 2017 and low risk trial results were reported this year. All these approvals made suitable environment for TAVR market to expand in this region. Europe is the second dominating market for TAVR, due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing adoption of implant devices in this region. Asia-Pacific region, except Japan, the TAVR market is not that well established in other regions due to high cost, and lack of specialized training programs & specialized centers.

Segmentation:–

By Procedure:

Transapical Implantation

Transfemoral Implantation

Transaortic Implantation

Trans-Subclavian Approach

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U. S. Canada

Europe U. K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



