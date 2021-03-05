TRANSACTION MONITORING MARKET TO SHOW STRONG GROWTH 2020 | BAE SYSTEMS, FISERV, INC., SAS INSTITUTE INC., EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC., ORACLE, FIS, ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.,

Transaction Monitoring Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2027 . Transaction Monitoring market report offers better solution for refining the business strategies to thrive in this competitive market place. This market report describes the categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry. The Transaction Monitoring report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The report also displays the analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this Transaction Monitoring report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period. The Transaction Monitoring report is valuable for both regular and emerging market player in the industry and provides in-depth market insights. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc.,

Global Transaction Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Transaction Monitoring Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Transaction Monitoring market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Application Area Anti-money Laundering Customer Identity Management Fraud Detection and Prevention Compliance Management

By Function Case Management KYC/Customer Onboarding Dashboard and Reporting Watch List Screening

By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud

By Organization Type Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Government and Defense IT and Telecom Retail o Healthcare Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others



Region Included are:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are Software AG, Refinitiv, ComplyAdvantage., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH, , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Beam Solutions, Inc.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Transaction Monitoring market?

The Transaction Monitoring market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Transaction Monitoring Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Transaction Monitoring Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

