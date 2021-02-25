Transaction Monitoring Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Transaction Monitoring Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Transaction Monitoring industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Transaction Monitoring Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Transaction Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Transaction monitoring or business transaction is the process which is used in the businesses so that they can check, analyse and administer the transaction that took place in the information system. They also help the banks and other financial institute to keep the track of the transaction done by their customers. The main aim is to analyse the customer profile and make sure that no suspicious activity should take place.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of advanced analytics to give risk alerts is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market growth

Rising complication in managing Cross-border and Multi-jurisdictional AML compliance is restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Transaction Monitoring Market

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Application Area Anti-money Laundering Customer Identity Management Fraud Detection and Prevention Compliance Management

By Function Case Management KYC/Customer Onboarding Dashboard and Reporting Watch List Screening

By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud

By Organization Type Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Government and Defense IT and Telecom Retail o Healthcare Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, NICE announced the launch of their Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution which is a combination of machine learning analytics with robotics process automation. This solution is specially designed to increase productivity and reduce investigation time. This new solution launched NICE Actimize’s innovative concept of Autonomous Financial Crime Management to the anti-money laundering category.

In October 2018, Fiserv, Inc announced their collaboration with DadeSystems so that they can provide financial institutions a better automate accounts receivables. This collaboration will help them to get access to DadePay AR Automation with Fiserv serving as connection point. The main aim is to reduce the receivable cost and improve the accuracy of the businesses.

Competitive Analysis

Global transaction monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transaction monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the transaction monitoring market are Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG, Refinitiv, ComplyAdvantage., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH, , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Beam Solutions, Inc.

Major Highlights of Transaction Monitoring market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Transaction Monitoring market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Transaction Monitoring market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Transaction Monitoring market.

