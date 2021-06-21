Train Seat Materials Market Regional Drivers, Share, Size, Demand and Manufacturers Share Analysis

Growing investment in railway industry is expected to drive the production of rolling stocks and thereby boost the demand for train seat materials in the near future. This investment in railway industry is due to growing urbanization, energy scarcity, and concerns regarding, eco-friendly mode of transportation. Railway transportation is one of the most essential and effective modes of transportation for the economic development of a country. Moreover, trains facilitate faster mobility and efficient transportation in emerging economies where rampant urbanization is taking place. For instance, in November 2019, Rail Delivery Group (RDG), the U.K. launched a new investment program that will introduce 8,000 new carriages and over 11,300 extra services per week from 2020. Moreover, China is expected to add over 25,000 rail vehicle units to its rail network between 2015 and 2020. Thus, growing investment in railway industry is expected to drive the global train seat materials market during the forecast period.

The global train seat materials market was valued for US$1,801.00 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Market Players:- Rescroft Ltd., USSC Group, Inc., Magna International, Inc., Rojac Urethane Limited, GRAMMER AG, TransCal, Freedman Seating Co., Delimajaya Group, Franz Kiel GmbH, iFoam Ltd., Compin-Fainsa, FlexoFoam Pvt. Ltd., FISA Srl, FENIX Group, LLC, and Kustom Seating Unlimited, Inc.

The impact of COVID-19:-

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the market due to growing work from home workers and social distancing policies which have put the systems under enormous strain, while companies are working very hard to maintain their position in the global market. The projected growth of the Train Seat Materials market is significantly affected by the pandemic. Amidst this crisis, Coherent Market Insights is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth.

