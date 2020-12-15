Train Control Management System Market Revenue, Growth, Global Foresight And Key Growth Drivers

Advancements in the rail technology are driving the growth of the train control management system market. The global train control management system market is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Train control management system market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The market is predominantly driven by rapid urbanization, increasing demand for safety and security in railway systems, infrastructural growth, and advancements in the rail technology.

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/train-control-and-management-system-market/report-sample

Insights into market segments

However, the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period is expected from the mobile communication gateway category. This can be attributed to enhanced safety and security, better operational efficiency, and on-board video surveillance facilitated by mobile communication gateway.

Globally, Europe led the train control management system market during the historical period, accounting for over 45% revenue in 2017. The region is expected to continue leading the market in the coming years as well.

Some of the major players operating in the train control management system market are Alstom S.A., Bombardier Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A., China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited, and Knorr-Bremse AG.

This study covers