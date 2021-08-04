Train accident in the Czech Republic with dead and injured | free press

Rescue efforts are underway after a serious train accident in the southwestern Czech Republic. One of the trains came from Bavaria. There was another train accident: a freight train derailed on the Dresden-Prague route. The route is closed until Thursday.

An express train from Munich has collided with a passenger train in the Czech Republic. Two people were killed in the accident, the CTK agency reported Wednesday, citing rescuers. 38 people were injured, seven of them in critical condition. Dozens of rescue workers and four helicopters were on the scene to treat the injured and take them to hospitals. Help also came from Germany.

“The situation is serious, I am on my way to the accident site,” said Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek. According to the initial findings, the Munich-Prague express train passed a stop signal at Domazlice (Taus) near the German border. He then collided with the slow train, a so-called RegioShark. The latter runs on the Pilsen-Domazlice route.

Accidents happen time and again on Czech railways. Security technology is considered obsolete in many places. The government has launched a modernization program. Just a year ago, two trains collided head-on in the Ore Mountains near the German border. Two people were killed, including a German.

Wednesday morning there was another train accident in the Czech Republic. A freight train derailed in Kralupy nad Vltavou, 15 kilometers northwest of Prague. People were not harmed. The railway line between Kralupy and Libčice was completely closed. This has major consequences for international train traffic, because the accident took place on the railway corridor Dresden-Prague.