Trailer Refrigeration System Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020– 2026

According to Our Research Analyst,global refrigerated trailer market was valued at 1200 M USD in 2016 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during forecast period to account for US$ 1460 M USD by the end of 2022.

Trailer refrigeration system installed on a trailer which designed to carry perishable freight at specific temperatures.

By product type, Single Temperature type was the largest segment in the refrigerated trailer market, accounting for 57% share in 2016.

On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into dairy, fruits & vegetables, meat & sea food and others (confectionary, bakery and medicinal products). Globally, meat & seafood was the predominant end use segment, and is expected to account for 28% share by 2022 due to increasing demand for packaged meat and seafood across the globe.

Key market participants covered in the report include Thermo King, Carrier Transicold, MHI, Zanotti, Kingtec, Hubbard and etc.

The global refrigerated trailer market has been segmented into five major regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market for a refrigerated trailer, accounting for over 43% share in 2016. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the refrigerated trailer market over the forecast period.

The HT nitro thermotech concept trailer is optimal for transporting cold chain products. temperatures are reduced more quickly than a traditional refrigeration unit and maintained with precise control of desired temperatures. the intelligent control system and independent cooling power maximize thermal efficiency. the HT nitro thermotech concept trailer is not affected by outside temperatures. maximum power is always available, even when the truck’s engine is off or idling. ‘this refrigerated trailer concept represents a significant advancement in our continued commitment to corporate social responsibility,’ said bongjae lee, chief executive officer of hyundai translead. ‘by developing innovative technology, hyundai translead is helping address climate change. the HT nitro thermotech reduces pollutants and emissions while providing reliable and effective cold chain food transportation.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo King

Carrier Transicold

MHI

Zanotti

Kingtec

Hubbard

Global Other

…

The Important Types of this industry are:

Single Temperature

Multi-Temperature

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Meat & Sea food

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Others

