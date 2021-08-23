Trailer leaked, fans react

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been expected for several weeks, is finally available. But behind this publication there is neither Sony nor Tom Holland, but actually a leak. Surprise, the first trailer for the third installment in Spidey’s solo adventures, leaked ahead of its time. But watch your eyes, you have to be attentive to see all the details.

Anyone expecting a trailer under optimal conditions has to go back, this first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home looks like pixelated pulp. Nonetheless, it allows us to experience the first images of one of the first films in Phase IV of the MCU. Better still, this trailer finally answers the question about the presence of elements from the old Spider-Man. A trailer that doesn’t seem finished yet, but the presence of Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) confirmed. As for Doctor Strange, the character of Benedict Cumberbatch is obviously present.

For Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, however, it will be necessary to iron. And for good reason, no confirmation of their presence, we’ll have to wait for a new trailer or, more likely, the film’s release, which is slated for next December. Regardless, these first images allow us a first look at this highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. And until then, Marvel and Sony will not fail to offer us the opportunity to discover the various trailers of the film in good quality.

