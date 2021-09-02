Trailer for the fourth season of “The Sinner”

Opens in the US in October and returns to accompany now-retired detective Harry Ambrose (until he has a new case).

Harry Ambrose is back.

The fourth season of “The Sinner” is on the way. After the first pictures and details about the story, the trailer has now been unveiled. The series returns to the US in October – just a few months later, it is slated to arrive in Portugal, where it was broadcast on Netflix.

The narrative again follows the detective Harry Ambrose, now retired but still preoccupied with the events of the third season. The protagonist travels with his partner Sonya to the island of Hanover, Maine, to relax and regain strength.

Then there is an unexpected tragedy in which the daughter of one of the most important families on the island, the Muldoons, is involved. Ambrose is hired to help with the investigation that quickly turns into yet another mystery that promises to devour him. The new season consists of eight episodes.

