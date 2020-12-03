Trailer Axle Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Trailer Axle Market 2020-2030: An axle is a central rod or spindle of a rotating wheel or gear. In wheeled vehicles, the axle can be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or can be fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. The functioning of the axle depends on the position and type of axle. Commercial vehicles, such as heavy trucks and buses, may integrate more than two live axles depending on the application and role of the vehicle, whereas most of the passenger cars are integrated with one live axle and one dead axle.

The major players profiled in the trailer axle market report include BPW Group, DexKo Global Inc., Meritor, Inc., Hendrickson Corporation, FUWA K Hitch, Shandong Huayue, TND Trailer Axle, JOST Axle Systems, and SAF-Holland.

The market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application, and geography. The capacity segment is classified into lower than 8,000 lbs, 8,000-15,000 lbs, 15,000-25,000 lbs, and more than 25,000 lbs. On the basis of application, the market is divided into lightweight trailers, medium-weight trailers, and heavy trailers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The demand for trailer axles is governed by increase in sales and production of vehicles globally. In addition, demand for quieter cabin and comfort in vehicles, and reduction in maintenance cost of the vehicle drive the market growth. However, volatile price of raw materials, such as steel and alloy of carbon and aluminum used for manufacturing of trailer axles, limits the growth. Moreover, increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to provide opportunities for the key market players to offer low-cost, fuel-efficient, and lightweight products. In addition, introduction of lightweight materials, such as composites of steel, magnesium, aluminum, and glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) used for manufacturing of axle, is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Key Benefits:

o This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for the key market segments in the global trailer axle market from 2017 to 2023.

o Exhaustive analysis of the market by component helps to understand the products that are used currently and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

o This report presents the competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario across the countries globally.



Trailer Axle Market Key Segmentation:

By Capacity

o Lower than 8,000 lbs

o 8,000-15,000 lbs

o 15,000-25,000 lbs

o More than 25,000 lbs

By Application

o Lightweight Trailers

o Medium-weight Trailers

o Heavy Trailers

Key Players

o BPW Group

o DexKo Global Inc.

o Meritor, Inc.

o Hendrickson Corporation

o FUWA K Hitch

o Shandong Huayue

o TND Trailer Axle

o JOST Axle Systems

o SAF-Holland

