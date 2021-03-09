Traffic Sensors Market by Technology Advancement and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Traffic Sensors market in its latest report titled, “Traffic Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Traffic Sensors was valued at USD 271.97 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 434.0 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Traffic Sensors Market: Kapsch TrafficCom AG, International Road Dynamics, Inc., Kistler Group, Flir Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, SWARCO AG, Q-Free ASA, SICK AG, Raytheon Company, Siemens AG and Others.

Industry News:

– August 2018 – TE Connectivity acquired ENTRELEC terminal block business from ABB which expands the company’s product portfolio and widens the consumer reach.

– January 2018 – Ericsson will provide its Connected Urban Transport solution for the City of Dallas’ Advanced Traffic Management System. The solution is designed to ease traffic congestion by the use of an interface to automate and facilitate systems monitoring, performance monitoring, management, and maintenance, with the ability to share data across cities and countries. The solution is expected to allow the City of Dallas to expand its knowledge about traffic issues and assist with operational decision making to improve traffic flow.

Key Market Trends:

Traffic Monitoring to Witness Significant Growth

– Installation of traffic sensors will now be an integral part of traffic monitoring and to analyze the pattern of the moving vehicles and their interaction in the traffic. This is expected to help in enhancing the efficiency in traffic management, such as jams.

– Since there is a significantly increasing number of commercial vehicles, the players and institutions are coming up with advanced traffic monitoring systems. For instance, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, India completed the prototype of smart traffic monitoring systems on the campus.

– Also, the major players and researchers are testing traffic monitoring using the latest emerging technologies. The researchers from the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) commenced the test of traffic monitoring using AI, which in the future is likely to increase the utilization of traffic sensors.

– The increasing number of passenger cars is driving the need for advanced and optimized traffic management system. Since 2015, the number of passenger cars has witnessed a growth of over 7% and is expected to increase owing to the emerging electric vehicles. As a result, it is likely to boost the demand for intelligent traffic monitor and control system, thereby having a positive impact on the utilization of traffic sensors.

– As a result, it creates an immense opportunity and potential in the region for the industry players in the region to invest and tap the early market garnering higher market share.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Dominate the Traffic Sensor Market

– North America contains the most urbanized landscapes in the world. In the United States and Canada, approximately 80% of the population is in the urban areas. These volumes of urbanization create challenges for the government to manage traffic.

– The region is engaged in both internal and external research and development, in an effort to introduce new types of traffic sensors to enhance the effectiveness, ease of use, safety, and reliability of its existing traffic sensors and to expand applications for which the uses of current products are appropriate.

– Sometimes the urgent transport of goods, as well as the movement of people, is delayed because of the jams at traffic signals, so today it has been optimized to a large degree using traffic control and safety systems. Traffic sensors are installed at various places in the region for measuring different types of data extracted from the number of vehicles and regulates the signals accordingly. This would also help to maneuver the demand of the traffic sensors in North America.

This Traffic Sensors Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

