Traffic light coalition in Rhineland-Palatinate stands | Free press

The SPD, the Greens and the FDP have completed their coalition negotiations in Mainz. Rhineland-Palatinate is still controlled by the old government alliance.

Mainz (dpa) – More than five weeks after the start of coalition negotiations in Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed on a new edition of their government alliance.

The coalition negotiations, which began on March 23, were concluded, it was said Friday morning from circles of the three parties involved. “All substantive and structural questions have been decided”, said one participant.

The state presidents and top candidates Malu Dreyer (SPD), Anne Spiegel (Greens) and Daniela Schmitt (FDP) want to inform the public about the results on Friday afternoon in the Alte Lokhalle in Mainz. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP will vote on the new coalition agreement at separate party congresses on 6 May.

The three parties formed their first government alliance in 2016. In the state elections on March 14, they again got a majority of the seats. During the inaugural session of the new state parliament on May 18, Prime Minister Dreyer will be re-elected as head of government.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99