Traffic light coalition in Rhineland-Palatinate stands | Free press

Mainz (dpa) – More than five weeks after the start of coalition negotiations in Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed on a new edition of their government alliance.

Among other things, the Ampel Coalition strives for climate neutrality by 2040 at the latest, wants to make the country the biotechnological location and provide modern city centers. Four ministries will be rearranged for this, Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) announced in Mainz on Friday. The three parties had been negotiating a new coalition agreement for more than five weeks.

Dreyer said each partner will be in charge of one of three main topics, which are located in different divisions: the SPD biotechnology, the green climate neutrality, and the FDP the inner cities. The parties have not yet said anything about the future ministers.

Work, social affairs, transformation and digitization will be bundled in one ministry in the new term of office. Science and health are brought together under one line to form a ministry.

In addition to energy, the Ministry of the Environment will also receive mobility, but no road construction and transport. “With the new state government, we will lead Rhineland-Palatinate towards climate neutrality,” said Environment Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens). This goal should be achieved “within a corridor from 2035 to 2040 at the latest” – “every year counts here”. A future Council for Sustainable Development is being established in the State Chancellery.

The transport department will remain part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which will also remain responsible for conventional agriculture and wine growing. The Greens were able to gain the upper hand with their demand for a doubling of the installed wind power and a tripling of solar energy. To this end, the three partners also agreed to relax the previous requirements for minimum distances between wind turbines and homes from 1100 to 900 meters for new systems and for the so-called repowering of old systems to 720 meters. During the new election period, the state government wants to introduce a ticket of 365 euros for young people in local public transport.

The obligation imposed by the Greens for all new construction to install solar systems on the roofs of homes, initially only applies to new commercial buildings and parking spaces with more than 50 parking spaces.

The Ministry of Family, Women and Integration will also be responsible for culture in the future. The other Ministries of the Interior and Sports, Finance, Education and Justice will remain unchanged.

On Thursday, all three parties will vote on the coalition agreement at party congresses. After that, the ministers and state secretaries would be introduced. The three parties formed their first government alliance in 2016. In the state elections on March 14, they again got a majority of the seats. Prime Minister Dreyer will be re-elected on May 18.